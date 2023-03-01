Jets take a tackle in latest Mel Kiper 2023 NFL mock draft

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has released his latest mock draft as we move into Combine season. It is no surprise that Kiper has the Jets selecting a tackle with the 13th overall pick. The particular tackle he sends to New York might raise some eyebrows, however.

13. New York Jets Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma The Jets have major issues at offensive tackle. Mekhi Becton, the No. 11 overall pick in 2020, has played one game over the past two seasons. George Fant, who was limited to seven starts last season, is a free agent, while Duane Brown is 37 years old. They might have to fill both tackle spots this offseason. Luckily for New York, this is a Round 1 filled with solid tackles. Harrison started 24 games at left tackle for the Sooners over the past two seasons, allowing one sack and seven total pressures. He could play right tackle, too. He’s a great fit for the Jets, who could have a new quarterback for which to block.

Generally speaking, prognosticators have Harrison going somewhere between the late first round to somewhere in the second round at this point. Of course this does not necessarily make Kiper wrong. There is still a lot of time between now and the Draft, and some players are bound to improve their stock through the process.

What do you think about the Jets potentially picking Harrison at 13?