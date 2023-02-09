Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Before I get started I just wanted to thank everyone for the well wishes and the comments in yesterday’s FC. While my computer doesn’t work the best to load comments here anymore - and my phone doesn’t allow me to comment in general - I was able to read them and very much appreciate the kind words. While Aaron Rodgers has been connected to the New York Jets since the start of the offseason, I firmly believe that the team is making a ‘Same Old Jets’ type of mistake. Unless the team was somehow able to win the Superbowl - something I don’t think is possible given the construct of the team right now - having a one or two year rental on Rodgers isn’t going to do anything but set the team back a couple of years. The young players will age themselves out and the landscape of the team will end up looking quite different than it does now. If Joe Douglas is serious about setting the team up for a sustained future, he needs to be avoid Rodgers and look at other options at QB for the team. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

