A light at the end of the tunnel: Aaron Rodgers provides timeline for his 2023 season

The other day I was out at dinner at a steakhouse that didn’t allow hats in the dining room. Despite this rule, some kid in his early 20s came in, sat at the table to my left, and then tried to talk his way into being allowed to wear his hat. My favorite argument (among many) that he threw out there was a desperation play of “But this hat is part of my brand!” And, honestly, the absurdity of that statement paired with his dedication to his supposed ‘brand’ was somewhat admirable (and quite funny as far as I was concerned even if he was as serious as could be). I tell you this story just to say, you have to give current Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers credit for sticking to his brand at what feels like any and all times.

At this point you might be saying “What are you talking about Rex?” Well, my friends, do I have my favorite story of this offseason to share with you and, as luck would have it, it’s relevant to our beloved New York Jets.

Today is Tuesday. That means Aaron Rodgers does his weekly speaking session on punter turned Barstool Sports podcaster Pat McAfee’s podcast. As usual, Aaron comes ready with top-tier content and sound bites.

On the professional side, Aaron provides some insight into when he’ll be making his decision on the 2023 season. Specifically, he said he’ll be going on a vacation of sorts for 4 days shortly after the Super Bowl and announcing his decision after; this theoretically places his announcement as coming within the next 2 weeks. This is welcome news for Jets’ fans looking for some clarity on the Jets’ QB plans.

And while that’s a notable piece of news for a team like the Jets who have been rumored to be interested in trading for Rodgers, the real kicker of the situation is the vacation Rodgers is taking before making his decision. If you liked Rodgers ‘the part-time wellness guru’ and Rodgers ‘the ayahuasca king,’ then you’ll love this one. Honestly, I have to give the man credit because he does nothing if not march to the beat of his own drum and that aspect of his brand is seemingly getting stronger by the day.

Rodgers says there are two slots where food is dropped in.



If someone can't handle the four days, they're allowed to leave.



No music. No one else inside. Just you in the darkness and your thoughts. https://t.co/5ADb0IDcG1 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 7, 2023

So, for those keeping track at home, the potential for the Jets will be able to acquire their reported desired QB seems to hinge on the takeaways of Aaron Rodgers following 4 straight days and nights of being alone in the dark with his thoughts. Good luck trying to guess how that’s going to shake out.

More detail on Rodgers’ planned experience is covered on the podcast and summarized by ESPN.