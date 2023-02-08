Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort while I was out with Covid-19. While I’m still feeling some post-Covid bouts of illness, I’m just happy to be back in the groove of things. While I missed the Pro Bowl and the interesting direction that even has taken this year, there is some probable fallout from those games going forward. That’s the use of flag football/touch football finding itself to become more prominent in the NFL going forward. There used to be jokes about the game turning into such, but that’s more than likely to be the case sooner than later; especially with the NFL looking at textbook tackles and deciding on if they should be banned - if you’re unfamiliar, they are referring to the drag tackle. We’ll see how that goes. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

David Wyatt-Hupton - Quarterback Carousel

Danny Abriano - Latest buzz on Jets trade target Aaron Rodgers: QB starting 'darkness retreat,' still undecided on future

Dalton Wasserman - Aaron Rodgers still has enough in the tank to fuel the New York Jets

Vitor Paiva - Aaron Rodgers or bust? If not, Jets will have to live with 'average'

Rivka Boord - Joe Benigno does not expect NY Jets to acquire Aaron Rodgers

Bridget Hyland - Jets’ Sauce Gardner comments on Aaron Rodgers rumors

NBC Sports - New York Jets WR Garrett Wilson weighs in on QB situation with Zach Wilson

James Wudi - 5 biggest non-QB needs on the NY Jets roster this offseason

Rivka Boord - Tale of the Tape: NY Jets WR Corey Davis vs. top replacements

Michael Nania - 5 options to replace Braxton Berrios as NY Jets' returner

Caroline Hendershot - Quincy Williams Said Jets ‘Tore Defense Down and Started from Foundation’ in 2022 Season

Randy Lange - Jets CB Look Ahead | 'Sauce & the D.J.' Heads to Year 2 After Smashing '22 Debut

Alex Smith - Jets' Sauce Gardner states his case for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year: 'I lived up to the expectations'

Rivka Boord - NY Jets WR Garrett Wilson: Sauce won most minicamp battles

Brian Costello - Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce provide Jets' draft 'what ifs'

Rivka Boord - Ex-NY Jets RB Thomas Jones nostalgic over time with Gang Green

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.