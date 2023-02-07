Jets fans are in wait and see mode on Nathaniel Hackett

Throughout the season and then at various points during the offseason, we ask Jets fans for their opinions about the team. These surveys are called SB Nation Reacts.

The Jets have a new offensive coordinator. First impressions don’t always stand the test of time. For Nathaniel Hackett, all we have are first impressions at the moment. That will change once we get into the season, and Hackett actually has an impact on games. That comes later.

In our latest survey, we asked Jets fans to grade the hiring of Hackett as offensive coordinator. We can presume he was judged from his body of work as Broncos head coach this past year along with previous stints as an assistant with the Packers, Jaguars, and Bills.

The results are below.

Those strike me as wait and see type of grades. When 75 percent give a hiring either a B or a C, it is a sign the fans neither love it nor hate it.

Of course Hackett’s hiring increased the speculation that the Jets might trade for Aaron Rodgers. If fans are in wait and see mode, perhaps the outcome of the Rodgers saga is what they are waiting to see.