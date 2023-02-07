Good morning Gang Green Nation! The Pro Bowl is a game that probably should be put to rest, but naming a Pro Bowl team has value. The Jets had four Pro Bowl players this year, along with two All Pro players. The last time the Jets had more than two All Pros in the same year was all the way back in 1982. The 2022 season ended in a very disappointing fashion, and the team still desperately needs a quarterback. But with Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall flashing elite potential to go along with Quinnen Wiliams and Sauce Gardner, the Jets are as talented as they have been in a long time. It’s easier said than done, but if they can just add a competent quarterback and find one or two more top talents, this could yet turn out to be a fun era of Jets football.

