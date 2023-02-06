Matt Miller’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft Has Jets Addressing Tackle and Safety

ESPN’s Matt Miller has published a two round mock draft. In it he has the Jets addressing two of their biggest question marks.

13. New York Jets Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State The Mekhi Becton experiment hasn’t worked in New York after just 15 starts in his career and none since Week 1 of the 2021 season. The Jets need a left tackle, and Johnson was very good for Ohio State holding down that spot. The junior didn’t allow a sack until the Michigan game and surrendered just two on the season. A starter at right guard before this year, Johnson has the agility, balance and size (6-6, 310 pounds) to be a true Day 1 left tackle in the NFL. He’ll need to get a little stronger at the point of attack, but his frame will support that. For the Jets, with so much up in the air offensively, finding a long-term left tackle is key in this draft. 43. New York Jets Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M A do-it-all safety with impressive height-weight-speed numbers at 6-3, 195 pounds, Johnson can play free safety or nickel cornerback. And some NFL scouts say they even believe his length is suited to play outside corner. The Jets’ need for a playmaking free safety makes Johnson a great fit.

Almost every mock draft I have seen so far in 2023 has the Jets picking a tackle with the 13th selection. That is logical. It is a critically important position, and it is currently up in the air for the Jets. Consider their top three players at the spot. George Fant is about to hit free agency. Duane Brown is at the end of his career, and Mekhi Becton has played one game in the last two seasons.

Maybe Max Mitchell can step into a starting role in year two. Maybe Alijah Vera-Tucker can handle tackle full-time. These things aren’t entirely clear, though. Unless the pick is traded for a quarterback, tackle will be very much on the table for the Jets at 13.

On the defense the Jets don’t need a ton of help, but one of the few areas where they could use an upgrade is safety, making a round two pick a possibility.