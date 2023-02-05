Pro Bowl: Time, TV, Announcers, Online Streaming, and More

The Pro Bowl Games got underway Thursday night in Las Vegas. They conclude today.

This year marks a major change in the Pro Bowl. Unlike years past, the football played will not be of the contact variety. Instead we will be seeing the all-stars of the NFL play flag football. The game has seldom had much competitive fire in recent years so the league changed things to reflect the relaxed style of play.

Four Jets were selected as Pro Bowlers, Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams, CJ Mosley, and Justin Hardee. How well will they do today? We will need to watch to find out.

Leave your thoughts on today’s action in the the Pro Bowl Games below in the comments.

Pro Bowl Games

Date: February 5, 2023

Time: 3:00 pm Eastern

TV: ESPN and ABC

Streaming: ESPN+ and NFL+

Announcers: Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee, Robert Griffin III, Marcus Spears, and Laura Rutledge