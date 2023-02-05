Good morning Gang Green Nation! It’s looking more and more like Derek Carr will be released by the Las Vegas Raiders. Many are expecting the Jets to be prominent among the teams bidding for Carr’s services if he becomes a free agent. However, it’s not entirely clear the Jets are actually all that interested. Nor is it clear that Carr is interested in the Jets, though the right amount of cash can often do wonders. If Carr does not sign with the Jets, will the Jets go all out for Aaron Rodgers? Who knows? For now it’s all a lot of smoke and mirrors.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in February:

Bridget Reilly - Cowboys hiring Brian Schottenheimer as offensive coordinator

Brian Costello - Jets can't waste Aaron Rodgers chance with foundation in place

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Rumors: NY Predicted to Sign Eagles Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Rumors: NY Predicted to Pick Minnesota OL John Michael Schmitz

Michael Obermuller - Jets Rumors: NYJ Veteran Tweets at 49ers FS Jimmie Ward

Dylan Tereman - Defensive Standouts from the 2023 Senior Bowl Practices

Dylan Tereman - Offensive Standouts from the 2023 Senior Bowl Practices

Justin Fried - 5 roster moves to save the NY Jets $45 million in cap space

Justin Fried - NY Jets 'don't intend' to trade QB Zach Wilson this offseason

Justin Fried - NY Jets CB Sauce Gardner is out here recruiting quarterbacks

Justin Fried - NY Jets news: Derek Carr to be released, Senior Bowl standouts

Billy Riccette - Rankins, McGovern among top 100 free agents from Pro Football Focus

Billy Riccette - Pro Bowler Justin Hardee hopes to return to Vegas for a different Bowl

Billy Riccette - John Michael Schmitz turning into strong day two candidate for Jets

Rhys Knott - Top Five Geno Smith Free Agent Landing Spots, Ranked

Gerard Samillano - NFL rumors: Jets eyeing Aaron Rodgers, 2 other quarterbacks

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.