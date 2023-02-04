Senior Bowl: Game Time, TV, Rosters, and More

Today is the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. This is widely considered the most prestigious college all-star game. Many of the top prospects in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft will be participating in the event.

Many evaluators feel that the week of practices leading up to the game is as important if not more important than the game itself. Still this is one last chance for top prospects to make an impression. Numerous NFL stars have once played in this game and showcased their ability to scouts and the general public.

The game will be shown on NFL Network. Other information about the Senior Bowl is posted below for your viewing pleasure. Discuss the game below in the comments section.

DATE: Saturday, February 4th, 2023

TIME: 1:30pm

WHERE: Mobile, Alabama

ROSTERS: National Team American Team

STADIUM: University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium

TELEVISION: NFL Network

TWITTER: @seniorbowl

INSTAGRAM: @theseniorbowl

FACEBOOK: facebook.com/seniorbowl