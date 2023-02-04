 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

First QB Domino Starting to Teeter: Derek Carr given permission by Raiders to talk to specific teams

By IMissFatRex
NFL: Pro Bowl Skills Competition

The New York Jets have made it clear since the conclusion of the 2022 NFL season that they are in the market for a new quarterback. While several QBs are expected to be available, the contract of Las Vegas Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr all but ensures that his situation will be resolved first, with repercussions that will ripple out to affect multiple teams.

Per reports from last week, the Las Vegas Raiders were preventing Carr speaking with potential suitors.

However, a new report surfaced yesterday that implies the Raiders have agreed to compensation with multiple teams and are now allowing Carr to speak with those teams about potentially joining their organization.

Pairing this report with the existing report of the Raiders February 15th deadline to move Carr in order to avoid his cap hits, it appears that the question of “Where will Derek Carr be playing in 2023?” may be resolved soon.

So what do you think? If you had to bet your GangGreenNation internets then why do you think Carr winds up playing in 2023?

