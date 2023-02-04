Good morning Gang Green Nation! The Senior Bowl takes place today at 2:30 pm EST. For fans of teams not in the Super Bowl this will be the focus this weekend as we get glimpses of many of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL draft competing against one another. Much of the scouting work was done all week at the practices, but the game itself can still be fun to watch. A few of these guys are likely to be Jets in the fall.
Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in February:
Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange and Caroline Hendershot - What Do You Expect From AFC East Teams Next Season?
Antwan Staley - How Tom Brady’s retirement affects the Jets and other QB-needy teams in NFL
Bridget Reilly - Jets stars attempt to lure Aaron Rodgers to New York
ESPN - Simulating NFL QB offseason changes: Trades, signings, draft picks
Max Goodman - New York Jets Will Go All Out to Trade For Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers This Offseason
Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Rumors: NY Planning on Moving on From Connor McGovern
Michael Obermuller - Jets Rumors: NYJ Urged to Target Aaron Rodgers’ Teammate
Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Rumors: NY Predicted to Sign 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo
Michael Obermuller - Jets’ Sauce Gardner Tweets at Aaron Rodgers & Derek Carr
Justin Fried - 14 prospects who NY Jets fans should watch at 2023 Senior Bowl
Justin Fried - NY Jets QB target Derek Carr seems likely to be released
Justin Fried - NY Jets: Joe Douglas to go 'all out' for Aaron Rodgers, Garrett Wilson snubbed
Billy Riccette - New Draft Wire mock sees Jets trade down land Broderick Jones
Ryan Moran - 8 centers the New York Jets could sign this off-season
Ryan Moran - New York Jets: Free Agent Safeties the team can pursue
Ryan Moran - New York Jets: How should the defensive tackle position be approached this offseason?
Jim Cerny - Sauce Gardner trolls everyone with Aaron Rodgers-Jets tweet
Jim Cerny - Jets: 3 players to move on from during 2023 NFL offseason
Ryan Honey - Jets' offseason blueprint: Who to re-sign, what to do at QB, and more
James Kratch - Aaron Rodgers says he’s ‘not going to San Fran,’ whatever that means
Ben Solak - What We Learned From a Week at the Senior Bowl
