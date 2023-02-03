Good morning Gang Green Nation! The Pro Bowl skills competitions and flag football game happen this week. Raise your hand if that seems exciting? Anyone? Anyone? Bueller?

The old Pro Bowl game was terrible, but I’m not sure this is an improvement. They should just name the team and be done with it. But no stone shall remain unturned in pursuit of incremental profits.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious frigid Friday in February:

Newyorkjets.com - Teams Announced for 2023 Pro Bowl Games Competitions

Randy Lange - Jets LB Look Ahead | C.J. Mosley and 'Backer Mates Want to Keep Building

Ethan Greenberg - Jets C Connor McGovern ‘Coming Off Best Season’ in NFL Career

Antwan Staley - Jets’ assistant general manager says offensive and defensive line prospects best in Senior Bowl

Antwan Staley - 5 players Senior Bowl practice standouts who can help the Jets next season

Antwan Staley - Potential Jets draft target, Ohio State tackle Dawand Jones has standout day at Senior Bowl

Antwan Staley - Aaron Rodgers touts new Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett; says decision on playing in 2023 could be made in ‘couple of weeks’

Brian Costello - Jets' season-ticket renewals increase despite price hike

Brian Costello - Biggest questions surrounding Jets' quarterback quandary

Andrew Crane - Aaron Rodgers says he's 'not going' to 49ers in golf interview

Brian Costello - Senior Bowl: Jets looking to upgrade two spots on offensive line

Bill Barnwell - Ranking 13 QB-needy NFL teams: Most attractive for Rodgers, Carr

Rich Cimini - What can the New York Jets expect from new OC Nathaniel Hackett?

Daniel Kelly - Should New York Jets Pick Northwestern LT Peter Skoronski in 2023 NFL Draft

Daniel Kelly - Why New York Jets DE Jermaine Johnson Should Change His Position

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Rumors: NY Linked to Volunteers QB Hendon Hooker

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Rumors: Raiders Could Block NY From Trading for QB Aaron Rodgers

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Rumors: Quincy Williams Expected to Have Huge Market in 2023

Michael Obermuller - Jets Rumors: NYJ ‘Aren’t Shying From’ Aaron Rodgers Trade

Justin Fried - 6 free agents who could follow Nathaniel Hackett to the NY Jets

Justin Fried - Ryan Leaf warns Derek Carr about the 'dysfunctional' NY Jets

Benjamin Jacob - NY Jets GM Joe Douglas needs to have a nearly flawless offseason

Justin Fried - NY Jets met with massive OT prospect at the Senior Bowl

Justin Fried - NY Jets target Derek Carr could be traded within a few days

David Latham - Top Five Jimmy Garoppolo Free Agent Landing Spots

Mason Smoller - New York Jets Need to Extend Williams Brothers for 2023

Sam DiGiovanni - Jets' Garrett Wilson fuels Aaron Rodgers trade rumors with cryptic IG story

Tim Crean - Jets: 3 offseason fixes to reach NFL playoffs in 2023

Reese Nasser - Jimmy Garoppolo: 3 possible landing spots for the 49ers QB

James Kratch - Aaron Rodgers hot stove update: Jets ready to go ‘all-out?'

Ryan Honey - Have Packers signaled they’re done with Aaron Rodgers?

Matt Musico - 8 Jets players who could factor in New York creating salary cap space

James Kratch - How Jets’ offseason could be altered by 49ers’ bad Brock Purdy news

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.