Jets to open 2023 preseason in Hall of Fame Game against Cleveland Browns

The Jets will take part in this year’s Hall of Fame Game against the Cleveland Browns in Canton, Ohio.

We're up first. See you in Canton



The Hall of Fame Game is typically the first preseason game of the year. It takes place around the induction ceremonies at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It is no surprise the Jets were chosen in 2023 as two team legends, Darrelle Revis and Joe Klecko, will be part of this year’s Hall of Fame class.

The Hall of Fame Game is an extra preseason game. Unless there is some change to the format, this means the Jets and Browns will play four contests in this year’s preseason. That comes with the risk of extra injury, but it is also an extra game to get players game reps and evaluate roster battles. The Jets will open their training camp a week early because of their participation in the game as well.