Jets GM Joe Douglas says much, offers little new information at NFL Combine press conference

By John B
NFL: Combine Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jets general manager Joe Douglas addressed the media at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. While Douglas was asked many questions about the team’s offseason, he did not provide much in the way of actual information about the team’s plans.

This appears to be an especially disciplined performance by Douglas. On many levels these Combine news conferences are silly and unnecessary. No general manager is going to go out of his way to reveal his offseason plans. It probably would be better to hold off on press conferences until something happens in the offseason, and the GM can offer some sort of genuine insight about his approach. Still you’ll occasionally get some sort of tidbit about the way the GM views the landscape at these pre-offseason events. Sometimes he even lets something major slip.

That was not the case with Douglas in Indianapolis. This was an impressive display of GM cliche theater. The Jets general manager was on message and gave no indication of the team’s thought process. We will need to wait a couple of weeks to get an idea of how things will play out.

