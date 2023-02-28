Jets GM Joe Douglas says much, offers little new information at NFL Combine press conference

Jets general manager Joe Douglas addressed the media at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. While Douglas was asked many questions about the team’s offseason, he did not provide much in the way of actual information about the team’s plans.

Douglas said they feel good about the discussions they have had with Quinnen Williams and his agent about an extension. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) February 28, 2023

Douglas on QBs: "We'll be ready to pull the trigger when we have to." #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) February 28, 2023

Joe Douglas, asked about talking to #Packers, says he’s had a lot of productive conversations with GMs recently. #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) February 28, 2023

GM Joe Douglas on RB Breece Hall: Breece is doing great in his recovery. Douglas adds Breece, AVT and Mekhi are all doing great in their recoveries.



JD - Plan right now is for Hall to be ready for the start of the 2023 season. — Eric Allen (@eallenjets) February 28, 2023

Duane Brown had procedure on shoulder, as expected. Douglas says he hasn't discussed the future with Brown yet. He sounds encouraged by Becton and Mitchell returning. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) February 28, 2023

Douglas: "Our stance on Zach hasn't changed...there's a very high ceiling...still feel strongly that Zach is going to be able to hit his ceiling." #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) February 28, 2023

Douglas said they are not ready to announce a decision on Mekhi Becton’s fifth year option. Douglas praises the work that Becton has done this offseason. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) February 28, 2023

Douglas says they have "great flexibility" to create a lot of cap space. Doesn't anticipate any contract restructuring until after the combine. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) February 28, 2023

Douglas on Carr’s “fantastic” 1st visit with #Jets:



“I can say he left a strong impression with everybody. Obviously we’re going to be exploring the veteran quarterback market this offseason and we’ll look at every available option.” https://t.co/wUznTnYi4e — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) February 28, 2023

This appears to be an especially disciplined performance by Douglas. On many levels these Combine news conferences are silly and unnecessary. No general manager is going to go out of his way to reveal his offseason plans. It probably would be better to hold off on press conferences until something happens in the offseason, and the GM can offer some sort of genuine insight about his approach. Still you’ll occasionally get some sort of tidbit about the way the GM views the landscape at these pre-offseason events. Sometimes he even lets something major slip.

That was not the case with Douglas in Indianapolis. This was an impressive display of GM cliche theater. The Jets general manager was on message and gave no indication of the team’s thought process. We will need to wait a couple of weeks to get an idea of how things will play out.