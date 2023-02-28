Report: Derek Carr to meet Tuesday with the New York Jets at NFL Combine

Free agent quarterback Derek Carr will meet with the New York Jets on Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis according to Ian Rapoport on NFL Network.

The former Las Vegas Raiders QB has only taken two official visits so far, one to the New Orleans Saints and one to the Jets, and the veteran is set to meet both teams again at the combine.

He will also meet with the Carolina Panthers, who were always likely to get into the mix at some point during this process.

A four-time Pro Bowler, Carr was released by the Raiders earlier this month and is currently doing his due diligence on potential homes.

It’s expected that Carr will be looking for a contract that pays him around $35 million per year and we recently looked at that number in context.

The Jets’ situation is slightly complicated by the reported interest in Aaron Rodgers. Packers GM Brian Gutekunst was asked directly if he wanted Rodgers back and his answer was pretty revealing having earlier said that Jordan Love was absolutely ready to start:

“He’s a great player, but until we have those conversations, I think all options are on the table. We need to have those conversations. We want what’s best for the Green Bay Packers, what’s best for him so we’ll get to that coming up.”

As of today Aaron has not communicated his intentions to the Packers, meaning everyone is still in the dark.