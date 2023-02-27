Good morning Gang Green Nation! One thing is becoming very clear: Joe Klecko hates the idea of Aaron Rodgers in a Jets uniform. Klecko thinks Rodgers would be a terrible fit for the Jets. Is Klecko right? Who knows? I’m inclined to agree with Klecko here, but plenty of knowledgeable people land on the other side of this issue. We’ll soon see how this plays out. No matter what the Jets do at quarterback, one thing’s certain: plenty of people won’t be happy about it.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Monday in February:

Andrew Crane - Aaron Rodgers could 'absolutely' ruin Jets' locker room: Joe Klecko

Justin Fried - NY Jets land new star OL in 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Justin Fried - NFL star already studies NY Jets WR Garrett Wilson to get better

Justin Fried - NY Jets QB target Derek Carr should not be concerned about Zach Wilson

Justin Fried - NY Jets news: Robert Saleh not at the NFL Combine, free agent safety targets

Billy Riccette - NFL.com ranks Jets with top rookie class of 2022

Billy Riccette - Daniel Jeremiah talks draft needs for Jets, ‘get more firepower’

Billy Riccette - Jets offseason primer: defensive ends

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Rumors: NY Could Sign Browns QB Jacoby Brissett

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Linked to Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers in Free Agency

David Latham - Derek Carr Update: 3 Mystery Teams Enter the Sweepstakes

Dan Fappiano - Daniel Jones: NFL free agency landing spots for Giants star

Daniel Kelly - New York Jets Should Focus on These 2023 NFL Draft Prospects at NFL Combine

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.