Good morning Gang Green Nation! The annual NFL scouting combine takes place this week in Indianapolis, Indiana. While the various drills and events aren’t the end all and be all for scouting NFL prospects, there is always some excitement surrounding this so-called underwear olympics. The Jets don’t have quite as much draft capital this year as in recent years, but it should still be interesting to get a closer look at some prospects who might fit what the Jets are looking for.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in February:

Bridget Reilly - Darrelle Revis' advice to Aaron Rodgers on potential Jets trade

Steve Serby - NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Giants, Jets add to O-line, Jalen Carter No. 1

Michael Obermuller - Jets Rumors: NYJ Reunion Makes Sense in NFL Free Agency

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Rumors: NY Linked to Ex-Rams LB Bobby Wagner in Free Agency

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets, Commanders Proposed Trade Swaps 4 Picks for 1 in NFL Draft

Glenn Naughton - Jeremiah Suggest Jets Consider Drafting Another Tight End…and he’s Absolutely Right

Justin Fried - 5 moves the NY Jets must make to compete for a Super Bowl in 2023

Justin Fried - What the NY Jets would have to pay Derek Carr in free agency

Justin Fried - NY Jets news: Derek Carr competition, Jets could draft a tight end

Billy Riccette - Jets land three in PFF’s top 101 players of 2022

Billy Riccette - Jets double dip on offensive line in Draft Wire’s pre-Combine mock

Marty Schupak - Aaron Glenn: Speed And Consistency

Ryan Moran - How should the Jets approach Sheldon Rankins' free agency?

Ryan Moran - New York Jets: 8 run-stopping defensive tackles the team can sign in free agency

Gerard Samillano - Lamar Jackson: NFL free agency landing spots for Ravens star

Gerard Samillano - Jets' Darrelle Revis to Aaron Rodgers: 'Come in humble' if traded to NY

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.