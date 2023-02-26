Good morning Gang Green Nation! The annual NFL scouting combine takes place this week in Indianapolis, Indiana. While the various drills and events aren’t the end all and be all for scouting NFL prospects, there is always some excitement surrounding this so-called underwear olympics. The Jets don’t have quite as much draft capital this year as in recent years, but it should still be interesting to get a closer look at some prospects who might fit what the Jets are looking for.
Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in February:
Bridget Reilly - Darrelle Revis' advice to Aaron Rodgers on potential Jets trade
Steve Serby - NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Giants, Jets add to O-line, Jalen Carter No. 1
Michael Obermuller - Jets Rumors: NYJ Reunion Makes Sense in NFL Free Agency
Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Rumors: NY Linked to Ex-Rams LB Bobby Wagner in Free Agency
Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets, Commanders Proposed Trade Swaps 4 Picks for 1 in NFL Draft
Glenn Naughton - Jeremiah Suggest Jets Consider Drafting Another Tight End…and he’s Absolutely Right
Justin Fried - 5 moves the NY Jets must make to compete for a Super Bowl in 2023
Justin Fried - What the NY Jets would have to pay Derek Carr in free agency
Justin Fried - NY Jets news: Derek Carr competition, Jets could draft a tight end
Billy Riccette - Jets land three in PFF’s top 101 players of 2022
Billy Riccette - Jets double dip on offensive line in Draft Wire’s pre-Combine mock
Marty Schupak - Aaron Glenn: Speed And Consistency
Ryan Moran - How should the Jets approach Sheldon Rankins' free agency?
Ryan Moran - New York Jets: 8 run-stopping defensive tackles the team can sign in free agency
Gerard Samillano - Lamar Jackson: NFL free agency landing spots for Ravens star
Gerard Samillano - Jets' Darrelle Revis to Aaron Rodgers: 'Come in humble' if traded to NY
Here are your missed connections from yesterday.
Enjoy the day everybody.
