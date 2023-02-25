Good morning Gang Green Nation! As the Jets’ search for a veteran quarterback continues, we are fast approaching the start of the new league year and NFL free agency. March 7 is the deadline for tagging players with the franchise or transition tag. March 13 begins the legal tampering period. March 15 is the beginning of the new league year, when players officially hit free agency and teams can officially sign free agents. It will be interesting to see which potential internal free agents the Jets re-sign before the start of free agency, which players become cap casualties, and which player contracts are restructured. The Jets have some work to do on the salary cap if they are going to sign an expensive veteran quarterback. This shapes up as the most interesting offseason for the Jets in some time.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in February:

Henry McKenna - Why veteran Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett studies Jets rookie WR Garrett Wilson

Henry McKenna - Aaron Rodgers is who the Jets want. Derek Carr is who they need. So now what?

Caroline Hendershot - NFL.com Ranks Jets 2022 Rookie Class No. 1

Andrew Crane - Boomer Esiason: ‘Sticking point’ could give Derek Carr Jets pause

Brian Costello - Jets well-positioned regardless of Aaron Rodgers' decision

Daniel Kelly - Getting to Know Tennessee OT Darnell Wright, 2023 NFL Draft Prospect

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Rumors: Zach Wilson Could Prevent NY From Landing Derek Carr

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Ex-Cowboys WR Dez Bryant Believes Jets Should Sign QB Chase Brice

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets, Packers Proposed Trade Delivers Aaron Rodgers for Record Haul

Michael Obermuller - Jets Fans Celebrate New Raiders Report on Aaron Rodgers

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Rumors: NY Predicted to Sign QB Derek Carr to $114 Million Deal

Michael Obermuller - Jets Rumors: QB Update on Jimmy Garoppolo & Aaron Rodgers

Lou Kabatnik - Derek Carr and Jets are flirting but NY needs to slow down and wait for Aaron Rodgers

Glenn Naughton - Joe Douglas has big Decisions to Make at Wide Receiver as Draft Approaches

Brandyn Pokrass - The Jets' Running Backs Will Be Crucial to the Team's 2023 Success

Justin Fried - 9 potential cap casualties the NY Jets could target in 2023 free agency

Justin Fried - NY Jets Mock Draft Roundup: Who the experts are taking at No. 13

Allen Settle - Why the NY Jets should trade for Justin Fields (and what price they should pay)

Justin Fried - NY Jets news: Lamar Jackson trade 'never been more likely,' Bobby Wagner interest

Justin Fried - Ranking the top 12 free agent WRs the NY Jets can sign in 2023

Billy Riccette - Should the Jets consider signing Taylor Lewan?

Billy Riccette - Jets land Paris Johnson Jr. in latest USA Today mock draft

Billy Riccette - Do the Jets have any franchise tag candidates?

Jim Cerny - Jets: 2 best players New York must trade for in 2023 NFL offseason

Tim Capurso - Aaron Rodgers: Ranking 4 best destinations if he leaves Packers

Matt Musico - Are Jets wasting time waiting for Aaron Rodgers to make a decision?

Danny Heifetz - The 2023 NFL Quarterback Commitment Index

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.