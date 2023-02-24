Building A Jets Core: Quincy Williams

We have the 18th and final 2023 core member of the New York Jets, as voted by all of you. And the winner is: Quincy Williams, Linebacker! Quincy Williams was originally drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 98th overall pick in the 3rd round of the 2019 NFL draft. Williams played two years as a backup and occasionally starting linebacker for the Jaguars before he was waived in September 2021. The Jets picked Williams up on waivers and Williams has started 28 games for the Jets over the last two years. Wiliams brings hustle, speed and aggression as a starting linebacker, but his lack of discipline hurts him. Unless he is extended in the next several weeks, Williams will become an unrestricted free agent in March 2023. With Williams taking the 18th and final spot, our crowd sourced Jets Core 2023 looks like this:

Sauce Gardner Garrett Wilson Quinnen Williams Alijah Vera-Tucker Breece Hall D.J. Reed Jermaine Johnson Micheal Clemons Michael Carter II Elijah Moore John Franklin-Myers Max Mitchell Bryce Huff Mekhi Becton Jeremy Ruckert Michael Carter I Zonovan Knight Quincy Williams

I’ll be sharing my thoughts on the final list tomorrow. In the meantime, share your thoughts about the final list and the Jets roster in the comments section. Thanks to all who participated in the polls for putting this list together.