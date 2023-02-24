Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. One name that just started being mentioned as the next QB of the Jets is one who plays at the stadium itself. That is, Giants QB Daniel Jones. Jones is set to be a free agent after the Giants chose to decline his fifth-year option. While I was initially very intrigued at this option, Jones switching agents and looking for around $45-million per year easily swayed me against it. If Daniel Jones is willing to look for a more reasonable number, I do believe it’s a good option worth exploring for the Jets. If the team misses out on both Rodgers and Carr, Jones would be my third-favorite option. Leading a Giants team starved at WR to the playoffs and then beating the Minnesota Vikings is no easy feat. However unlikely, we’ll see what the Jets end up doing soon enough. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

