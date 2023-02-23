Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. With the Jets primary options at QB are currently Derek Carr and Aaron Rodgers, Mike White has seemingly found himself out of the fold. It’s unfortunate to see White get the short end of the stick, considering the spark he provided the team during his stints - although his actual record is 2-5 - starting for the Jets. Rich Cimini speculates that White could find himself as the backup quarterback in Los Angeles, reuniting with Mike LaFleur. While I’d personally be fine with White returning and the front office filling the rest of the team’s needs, the likelihood of that happening is slim to none at this point. At least, we’ll see soon enough. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Stefan Stelling - Are the NY Jets really just a quarterback away?

Jack Bell - Notebook | PFF Analysts Handicap Jets’ Search for Veteran QB

Daniel Saenz - For the NY Jets, the Time to Fix Their QB Issues Is Now!

Michael Blinn - Jets pitch Derek Carr on being 'first-ballot Hall of Famer'

Michael Nania - Should NY Jets worry about Derek Carr's cold-weather stats?

Mike Rosenstein - Aaron Rodgers or Derek Carr? Jets tip their QB plan, NFL reporter says

Rivka Boord - Boomer Esiason: NY Jets are 'perfect fit' for Aaron Rodgers

Rich Cimini - New York Jets mull free agent decisions

Nick Faria - 3 running backs the Jets could target in free agency

Michael Nania - John Franklin-Myers recruits 10-year veteran WR to join NY Jets

David Wyatt-Hupton - Jets Hire Zach Azzanni

Ethan Greenberg - Jets’ Revamped Secondary Was the ‘Big Step’ for Defensive Leap in 2022

Michael Nania - NY Jets' Mekhi Becton looks slim in Instagram photo

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.