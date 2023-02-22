Recapping the performance of ex-Jets with their new teams: Part IV - NFC defense/ST

Now that we’re at the end of the season, we’ve been reviewing how ex-Jets fared this season on other teams around the league.

We’ve split this up into four parts and in today’s final installment we cover NFC defensive players and special teamers.

As ever, this list is intended to be exhaustive, but if we missed anyone, let us know in the comments.

Giants:

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams saw his fourth season with the Giants disrupted by injuries as he missed five games. He ended up with 45 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 12 quarterback hits, six tackles for loss, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. He remains under contract.

Safety Jason Pinnock had only played one defensive snap entering week 10 but he ended up starting five games and playing over 450 snaps over the second half of the season. He made some good contributions with 34 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble. He also broke up three passes and had four quarterback hits and remains under contract for 2023.

Linebacker Austin Calitro only played in five games, although he did start two. He ended up with the Raiders. He had registered eight tackles and two tackles for loss with the Giants.

Jarrad Davis was added late in the season at linebacker having been back with the Lions earlier in the year. He started the season finale and both postseason games and registered 18 tackles, half a sack and a quarterback hit. He now heads to free agency.

Washington:

Linebacker Milo Eifler only played six defensive snaps but did contribute on special teams as he made 10 appearances in all despite spending time on injured reserve. He ended the season with four tackles and a tackle for loss.

Cornerback Rachad Wildgoose was a useful pick-up, as he started three games and played almost 200 snaps, although he was mostly a special teamer in the second half of the season. He had 16 tackles and three pass break-ups but also had four defensive penalties.

Wildgoose and Eifler are both exclusive rights free agents, so should be back in 2023.

Cowboys:

Kicker Brett Maher had a solid regular season as he only missed three field goals and three extra points. However, he then melted down in the postseason, missing four extra points in a row in the first round and another one in the next game. Maher, who hit a game-winner against the Bengals, is now a free agent.

Tarell Basham struggled with injuries and eventually ended up with the Titans. He played just 26 snaps in two games with Dallas, registering no stats.

Other moves: Safety Sheldrick Redwine was added to the practice squad right at the end of the season and signed to a futures deal. He did not play in 2022.

Eagles:

The Eagles don’t have any ex-Jets on their roster but did release defensive back Javelin Guidry from their practice squad during the season. He did not see any action.

Packers:

Defensive back/return specialist Corey Ballentine was promoted from the practice squad in the middle of the season and he played in eight games and recorded five tackles. Ballentine only played 17 defensive snaps but forced a fumble on a special teams tackle. He is now a free agent.

Other moves: Kicker Matt Ammendola was a late season practice squad addition for injury cover, but didn’t see action and wasn’t retained. Linebacker DQ Thomas also spent time on the practice squad but didn’t see action and was ultimately released.

Bears:

Kicker Cairo Santos and long snapper Patrick Scales retained their roles on special teams. Scales, who had four tackles, is out of contract but Santos is still under contract for 2023. Santos only missed two field goals all year and hit a game-winner against Houston. He did miss five extra points though.

Defensive lineman Mike Pennel played in every game, starting two. He ended the season with 26 tackles and a forced fumble. He also had two passes defensed, two quarterback hits and two tackles for loss. He is now a free agent.

Cornerback Lamar Jackson played in five games but was on the field for just eight defensive snaps and didn’t register any statistics. He ended up in Denver.

Other moves: The Bears kept defensive lineman Trevon Coley on their practice squad all year but he wasn’t retained. Linebacker Javin White spent the year on injured reserve but could be back as an exclusive rights free agent.

Vikings:

Defensive back Parry Nickerson spent time on the practice squad and was elevated for one game but did not see action and wasn’t retained.

Lions:

Linebacker Jarrad Davis ended up with the Giants but played in three games with the Lions earlier in the season. He had three tackles and a pass break-up in 36 defensive snaps.

Other moves: Kicker Sam Ficken and linebacker Julian Stanford spent time on the Lions’ practice squad but neither saw action and they weren’t retained.

Bucs:

Zach Triner remains under contract having once again played in every game as the Bucs’ long snapper. He had one tackle.

Other moves: Edge defender Hamilcar Rashed signed to the practice squad late in the season and was retained on a futures deal despite not seeing any action.

Falcons:

Safety Jovante Moffatt played in three games but only on special teams and did not register any statistics. He ended up on injured reserve but is under contract for 2023.

Other moves: Defensive back Javelin Guidry was added to the practice squad in December but did not play. He was signed to a futures deal after the season, though.

Saints:

At last, linebacker Demario Davis was named as a pro bowler for the first time after a season that featured a career-high 6.5 sacks. Davis was also a second-team all-pro for the third straight year as he racked up 109 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, six passes defensed, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Marcus Maye missed seven games due to injury but racked up 60 tackles, two pass break-ups and a forced fumble. He did not record a sack, interception, quarterback hit or tackle for loss. Maye and Davis both remain under contract.

The Saints also added defensive end Jabari Zuniga to their practice squad and he was elevated for one game in which he played 25 snaps and registered two tackles. He signed a futures deal after the season.

Panthers:

Linebacker Frankie Luvu remains under contract after a sensational season that saw him develop into a productive playmaker in a three-down role. He ended up with 111 tackles and seven sacks as he ended up second in the NFL with 19 tackles for loss. Luvu also had a pick-six, four pass break-ups, nine quarterback hits and a forced fumble.

Kicker Eddy Pineiro had a solid season, as he only missed two field goals and two extra points, although he had two costly misses in an overtime loss to the Falcons. He nailed a game-winner in the season finale.

Safety Juston Burris began the year on the practice squad but was promoted back to the main roster and made three starts in five appearances. He had 20 tackles and a pass break-up.

Defensive lineman Henry Anderson spent time on the non-football injury list but ultimately played over 200 defensive snaps in a reserve role over 11 games. He had 18 tackles, three tackles for loss and one quarterback hit. Burris, Pineiro and Anderson are all out of contract.

Other moves: Kicker Taylor Bertolet was briefly on the practice squad and linebacker Julian Stanford was released from injured reserve. Neither saw action during the season.

49ers:

Defensive ends Jordan Willis and Kerry Hyder are both headed to free agency. In 2022, Hyder started one game and had 19 tackles and a sack. He also added three passes defensed and four quarterback hits. Willis had 12 tackles and two sacks in nine games, with four hits and three tackles for loss.

Defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour was signed to the practice squad and elevated for two games, in which he registered two tackles and a fumble recovery. He ended up with the Browns, though.

Rams:

The Rams didn’t have any defensive players who were former Jets on their roster or practice squad in 2022.

Seahawks:

Safety Jamal Adams was lost for the season early with a torn quadriceps muscle. He had three tackles, a quarterback hit and a pass break-up in the first game before he got hurt.

Kicker Jason Myers wrapped up another solid year with the game-tying and game-winning field goal in the penultimate game of the year; an overtime win over the Rams. He missed just three field goals and one extra point all year.

Defensive lineman Shelby Harris was an underrated inclusion in the Russell Wilson trade. He started 15 games and was productive with 44 tackles, six quarterback hits, five tackles for loss, four passes defensed and two sacks.

Isaiah Dunn only played on special teams after being a late waiver claim. He had two tackles in five games but then went on injured reserve. Adams, Myers, Harris and Dunn are all under contract for 2023.

Other moves: Seattle released Jabari Zuniga after he had a short stint on their practice squad.

Cardinals:

Kicker Matt Ammendola played two games with the team before being released. He made four of six kicks, missing a potential game-tying field goal to cost them the Eagles game.

Defensive back Nate Hairston was a late season practice squad addition and was elevated for two games. He played just three defensive snaps and had one tackle, but was signed to a futures deal after the season.

Other moves: Defensive back Javelin Guidry had a short stint on the practice squad but did not see action and ended up in Atlanta.