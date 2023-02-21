Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. After spending the weekend with the Jets, there seems to be great interest in Derek Carr by the team, with the Jets supposedly believing that Carr could turn the team into a championship contender. I believe this to be true for two reasons. The first being that I think Carr is an above-average quarterback who has been hindered by the Raiders throughout his career. The second reason is the character of Derek Carr himself. Carr is a team-first player that will buy into a philosophy if he believes in it. We’ve seen the type of leader that Carr was with the Raiders, and I believe that’d translate nicely if he were to come to the Jets. Let’s hope that whatever the team decides to do, it’s the right decision moving forward. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

