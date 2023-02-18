Good morning Gang Green Nation! After wondering whether or not Derek Carr and the New York Jets had mutual interest, that question has been put to rest. The Jets are bringing Carr in for a visit. The New Orleans Saints already brought Carr in when they were attempting to trade for him. The Saints have a really terrible cap situation. Though they could restructure a bunch of contracts to fit Carr in, it’s not clear how far they’re willing to go to land Carr. If they were really willing to go all in, and if Carr had a mutual interest in getting it done, one suspects the deal would already be in place. Since it’s not, perhaps the Jets have the best chance to land Carr, assuming the Jets are willing to go all in. We’ll see how this plays out.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in February:

