Report: Jets hosting QB Derek Carr this weekend

According to Mike Garofolo of NFL Media, the New York Jets will be hosting free agent quarterback Derek Carr this weekend on an official visit. This will be Carr's second official visit after earlier meeting with the New Orleans Saints.

The veteran QB was released by Las Vegas just days after competing in his fourth Pro Bowl in the stadium he used to call home.

Due to him being released, he is free to visit and negotiate with teams before the official start of free agency. He can sign a new deal at any time.

With multiple 4000-yard passing seasons in his history, Carr would represent a significant upgrade for the Jets who struggled through inconsistent QB play in 2022.

“Of course the conventional wisdom is that Carr is the team’s second choice behind Green Bay Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers. The timing could be difficult because Carr is likely to have a new team before Rodgers announces what he’s doing,” wrote John B earlier this week.

Albert Breer at Sports Illustrated has speculated that the Carr market could be muted across the board because of interest in Rodgers. With Rodgers away this weekend on his darkness retreat, and the start of the league year a while away, it may slow down the process.

For now, we will wait and see.