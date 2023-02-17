Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. With the Jets seemingly all-in on Aaron Rodgers, they could potentially lose out on Derek Carr - who just became a free agent. But according to ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky, he believes that the team would prefer to go with Ryan Tannehill or Jimmy G over Derek Carr anyway. Personally, I believe this would be a huge mistake. And while I do believe that the tunnel vision of Aaron Rodgers will hinder the Jets’ approach to Carr, I think the team would be better off opting for Mike White or another younger, cheaper option. Unfortunately, with the state of the team, I don’t think they’ll go that route in fear of job security. We’ll see how it all ends up, however. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

