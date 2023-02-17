Recapping the performance of ex-Jets with their new teams: Part III - NFC offense

Now that we’re at the end of the season, we’ve been reviewing how ex-Jets fared this season on other teams around the league.

We’ve split this up into four parts, looking at AFC players last week and NFC players this week, starting with offensive players today.

As ever, this list is intended to be exhaustive, but if we missed anyone, let us know in the comments.

Giants:

Quarterback Davis Webb finally made his NFL debut in the season finale just two weeks before his 28th birthday, as the Giants had already clinched a postseason berth. While the Giants lost the game, Webb passed for 168 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 41 yards and another score. He is now out of contract and reportedly considering becoming a coach.

Tight end Lawrence Cager started the opener for the Jets but was then released. He entered the season finale with five catches for 49 yards and a touchdown for the Giants but then had eight catches for 69 yards in that final game. He also caught two passes in the postseason and should be back as an exclusive rights free agent.

Washington:

The Commanders released offensive lineman Jon Toth from their practice squad before he got a chance to see any action. He’s now headed to the XFL.

Cowboys:

Offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley played in four games for Dallas, including 14 offensive snaps, but ended up with the Colts.

Other moves: Tight end Ian Bunting is under contract for 2023 having spent all of the 2022 season on injured reserve.

Eagles:

The Eagles don’t have any ex-Jets on their roster but did release running back La’Mical Perine from their practice squad during the season. He did not see any action.

Packers:

No offensive players on the Packers roster or practice squad during the 2022 season were former Jets.

Bears:

Quarterback Trevor Siemian ended the season on injured reserve but remains under contract for 2023. He was the starter in the loss to the Jets, completing 14 of 25 passes for 179 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Otherwise, he made just one other appearance, completing his only pass for a five-yard gain.

Tight ends Ryan Griffin and Trevon Wesco are both headed to free agency after underwhelming seasons. Griffin had four catches for 26 yards and four special teams tackles, while Wesco had two catches for 26 yards and one tackle. Wesco, who started one game, also scored on a two-point conversion.

Other moves: Offensive lineman Dakota Dozier spent the year on injured reserve and is now a free agent.

Vikings:

The Vikings didn’t have any offensive players who were former Jets on their roster or practice squad in the 2022 season.

Lions:

Wide receiver and punt returner Kalif Raymond remains under contract with the Lions following another solid season which eventually saw him named as a second team all-pro as a return man. He averaged over 13 yards per return highlighted by a touchdown against the Jets. Raymond also contributed on offense with a career-high 652 yards from scrimmage. He caught 47 passes, but didn’t score an offensive touchdown and had three fumbles.

Offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher saw action in three games, albeit just on special teams. He is now a restricted free agent.

Bucs:

Wide receiver Breshad Perriman is headed to free agency after an underwhelming season where he started three games but only caught nine passes for 110 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed twice for minus-seven yards.

Other moves: Offensive lineman Grant Hermanns signed to the practice squad late in the season and was retained on a futures deal despite not seeing any action.

Falcons:

The Falcons claimed tackle Chuma Edoga but he ended the season on injured reserve and is now a free agent. Edoga started one game, at guard, and played well, but otherwise made just one appearance in a special teams role.

Tight End Anthony Firkser missed six games due to injury and is a pending free agent. He started one game but caught just nine passes for 100 yards.

Other moves: The Falcons also brought back offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison and put him on their practice squad but he didn’t see action despite being elevated twice to the active roster. He signed a futures deal after the season. Another offensive lineman, Parker Ferguson, spent time on the practice squad but did not play and wasn’t retained.

Saints:

New Orleans already promoted offensive lineman Josh Andrews from the practice squad in the middle of the season and he started a career-high five games, including three at center. Andrews gave up two sacks and committed a penalty but was inconsistent in the running game.

Other moves: Offensive lineman Derrick Kelly spent time on the practice squad but didn’t see action and is now headed to the XFL.

Panthers:

Quarterback Sam Darnold missed the first half of the season but started six games down the stretch, winning four. He only completed 58.6 percent of his passes and passed for less than 200 yards per game but ended up with a 92.6 quarterback rating as he had seven touchdowns and only one interception entering the final game. Coming off a 341-yard, three touchdown performance in the penultimate game of the year against the Bucs, Darnold ended the year on a downer as he completed just five of 15 passes for 43 yards, threw two interceptions and fumbled twice in a 10-7 win over the Saints.

Wide receiver and return specialist Andre Roberts missed most of the season due to injury. He had two kickoff returns for 35 yards and four punt returns for 18 yards but did not play on offense. He and Darnold are both out of contract.

Offensive lineman Patrick Elflein started the first six games at center but then suffered a season-ending injury. He remains under contract.

Wide receiver Robbie Anderson had 13 catches for 206 yards and a touchdown in six games prior to being traded to the Arizona Cardinals.

49ers:

Veteran quarterback Josh Johnson was added late in the season but threw just two passes in the regular season. However, Brock Purdy’s injury in the playoffs meant that Johnson was thrown into the fire and he completed 7 of 13 passes for 74 yards as he led a touchdown drive but also fumbled a snap. Unfortunately, he then got injured as well, essentially ending the 49ers’ hopes.

Running back Tevin Coleman was a late season addition who played in five games but didn’t have much of an impact. He did have a touchdown run and a touchdown catch in a win over the Panthers, but only rushed for 26 yards on 12 carries and caught three passes for 44 yards in those five games. He also played in one playoff game but didn’t get any touches.

Tight end Tyler Kroft played in 11 games, starting four. He caught just four passes for 57 yards. Johnson, Kroft and Coleman are all pending free agents.

Offensive lineman Blake Hance suited up for seven games, but only played only 12 offensive snaps and was eventually waived.

Rams:

Offensive lineman Oday Aboushi played in 15 games, starting four at right guard. He did a decent job, allowing just two sacks and two penalties in 339 snaps. Aboushi will be an undrafted free agent in the offseason.

Quarterback John Wolford lost his first two starts and then lasted just three plays in the next one. He completed 61 percent of his passes for 390 yards and a touchdown but also threw three interceptions and fumbled three times, losing one. He’s now a restricted free agent.

Seahawks:

Geno Smith was a revelation this season as he led Seattle to a winning record, led the league in completion percentage, went to the pro bowl for the first time and won the comeback player of the year award. Smith ended up with over 4,200 passing yards and 30 touchdowns with just 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 366 yards and a touchdown.

Nick Bellore once again played snaps on offense, defense and special teams. He had 15 special teams tackles and one carry for three yards. Bellore and Smith are both unrestricted free agents.

Running back Godwin Igwebuike was a late season addition who mostly contributed as a return man. He averaged 28 yards per return in five games, with one 50-yarder. On offense, he generated just seven yards on four touches. He should be back as an exclusive rights free agent.

Cardinals:

The Cardinals acquired Robbie Anderson in the trade from the Panthers, but he struggled badly. Anderson had four catches for 50 yards in week 14 against New England, but otherwise had just three catches for 26 yards on 13 targets with Arizona. Anderson remains under contract for 2023.

Wide receiver and return specialist Greg Dortch was a surprise contributor after having entered the year with just three career catches. He had 52 catches for 467 yards and two scores and also rushed for 44 yards on seven carries. Dortch averaged just 6.6 yards per punt return and under 20 yards per kickoff return. He should be back as an exclusive rights free agent.

Kelvin Beachum started all season at right tackle, missing just one offensive snap in the final game. He had a solid year, although he gave up five sacks and had seven penalties.

Other moves: Quarterback James Morgan had a brief spell on the practice squad but did not see action and wasn’t retained.

We’ll be back with with the final installment later this week...