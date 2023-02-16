Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Until the Jets figure out their quarterback situation, speculation on the position will be rampant with mostly regurgitated information. The bigger question for me, right now, is what the Jets are going to do with the OL and the WR position. The Jets had one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL last season, and their WR room outside of Garrett Wilson didn’t help too much. Corey Davis is likely to be traded, and if I’m the Jets, I’m looking to showcase Elijah Moore before trading him as well. It’ll be interesting to see what the team does in this regard, as these positions are just as important for the future of the Jets and their likelihood of success going forward. We’ll see how it all pans out in due time. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Jack Bell - Notebook | NFL Network’s Rich Eisen Handicaps Jets’ Pursuit of a Veteran QB

Andy Vasquez - Jets QB search: Ranking best options, including new free agent Derek Carr, Aaron Rodgers, more

Mike Rosenstein - Jets are ‘perfect spot’ for Pro Bowl quarterback as sleeper candidate emerges

Ryan Glasspiegel - Tiki Barber: ‘Sensitive’ Aaron Rodgers would struggle in New York

Bridget Hyland - Packers’ Aaron Rodgers slams NFL insiders: They don’t know s**t about me

Michael Nania - 3 NY Jets players who'd benefit most from Aaron Rodgers

Rivka Boord - Derek Carr may want to avoid coming to NY Jets for this reason

Sam Marsdale - New York Jets 'a lot higher' on Ryan Tannehill than some believe, per report

David Wyatt-Hupton - Let's Talk About Todd Downing

Justin Fried - NY Jets WR Braxton Berrios could be a surprise offseason cut

Billy Riccette - Jets had two of the top ten fastest average pass rush get-off in 2022

Zack Rosenblatt - New York Jets 2023 NFL Draft big board: 20 first-round targets to consider

Mike Rosenstein - NFL Draft 2023: Jets, Eagles beef up offensive line in ESPN’s Todd McShay’s latest 1st-round mock

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.