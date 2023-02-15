Jets pick Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia in latest Todd McShay 2023 NFL mock draft

ESPN’s Todd McShay has released his latest mock draft. It comes as no surprise, but the Jets address their offensive line with the 13th overall pick.

Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia The Jets’ 2022 rookie class produced both the offensive (Garrett Wilson) and defensive (Sauce Gardner) Rookie of the Year. Can GM Joe Douglas hit on a first-rounder again, this time outside the top 10? The Jets were middle of the pack in sacks allowed (42, 19th) and pass block win rate (57.1%, 21st) last season. But consider that George Fant is hitting free agency, Duane Brown will be 38 years old, Alijah Vera-Tucker is more of a guard and returning from a triceps injury and Mekhi Becton has played one game since his 2020 rookie year. If New York does find a way to bring in Aaron Rodgers or another veteran QB, it will need to protect him. Jones didn’t allow a single sack over 15 starts last year, showcasing the ability to stall both speed and power off the edge.

I think every mock draft I have seen so far in 2023 has the Jets picking a tackle at 13. There is good reason for this. The position has nothing but question marks at the moment, and there are a number of tackles who seem like they will go in that portion of the first round.