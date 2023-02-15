Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Derek Carr was released by the Las Vegas Raiders yesterday, meaning that if the Jets are serious about acquiring him, they’ll have to be more aggressive than not. If Aaron Rodgers delays his answer on his future playing career, it’s unlikely that Carr is going to wait around to be a second option. It’s a precarious situation for the Jets to be in, and one where they need to make the correct move. Missing out on both Carr and Rodgers could mean the Jets stick with Mike White for at least another year, which might not be a bad thing if the front office is able to build the team properly. We’ll see how things break down in the next few days. Until then, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

