Recapping the performance of ex-Jets with their new teams: Part II - AFC defense/ST

Now that we’re at the end of the season, we’re reviewing how ex-Jets fared this season on other NFL teams.

We will split this up into five parts, looking at AFC players this week, then looking at NFC players next week. Today we review defensive players and special teamers who ended up on other AFC teams.

As ever, this list is intended to be exhaustive, but if we missed anyone, let us know in the comments.

Bills:

Defensive end Shaq Lawson moved into a bigger role once Von Miller went onto injured reserve. He started the last six games and both postseason games and played quite well down the stretch, ending the season with 30 tackles, 3.5 sacks, nine quarterback hits, six tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a pass break-up. He is now a free agent.

Defensive lineman Brandin Bryant was signed to a futures deal at the end of the year having been on and off the practice squad during the season and also spending some time with Houston. He had three tackles in four games for the Bills.

Other moves: Safety Jared Mayden was poached from the Jets practice squad at the end of the season but didn’t see action. He remains under contract for 2023.

Dolphins:

Punter Thomas Morstead was in the middle of the pack for most statistical categories. His numbers were actually very similar to Braden Mann’s with his gross average 0.6 yards lower and his net average 0.2 higher, but his most memorable moment was when he kicked the ball into his teammate’s backside for a safety. Morstead is a pending free agent.

Defensive back Elijah Campbell was mostly employed on special teams but did start the final game of the regular season. He ended up with 12 tackles, a quarterback hit and a pass defensed, then also had two tackles and a half-sack in the playoffs. He should be back as an exclusive rights free agent.

Patriots:

Kicker Nick Folk wasn’t as good in the second half as he had been in the first half. In all, he missed eight kicks, but six of these were in the last eight games. He didn’t really have any kicks with the game on the line though. He remains under contract.

Linebacker Harvey Langi was elevated from the practice squad to play in two games, on special teams only. He was released during the season.

Steelers:

Art Maulet played a significant role as the Steelers’ starting nickleback. He played in every game with six starts, recording 59 tackles, two sacks and an interception. He also added two quarterback hits, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble and three pass breakups. He did miss 14 tackles, though. He is still under contract.

Safety Elijah Riley played in four games, including the last three, and recorded five tackles despite only playing 20 defensive snaps. He should be back as a exclusive rights free agent.

Defensive back Quincy Wilson was elevated from the practice squad for one game but did not record any statistics. He was released in November.

Other moves: Defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall was poached from the Jets’ practice squad but did not play. He remains under contract for 2023. Edge defender Hamilcar Rashed also spent time on the practice squad but was released before he got a chance to play.

Browns:

The Browns did not have any defensive players who used to play for the Jets on their team all season, but did sign defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour to a futures deal a few days ago.

Bengals:

Former Jets undrafted free agent defensive lineman Domenique Davis saw the first action of his career as he was elevated from the practice squad for two games and recorded three tackles. He signed a futures deal after the season.

Ravens:

Linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips missed just one game and recorded five tackles on special teams. He only played one defensive snap all year and is now a restricted free agent.

Other moves: The Ravens also briefly had pass rusher Jeremiah Attaochu on their team but he played just one game for them, recording two tackles and a tackle for loss, and then was released.

Titans:

Kicker Randy Bullock was perfect on extra points but missed three field goals during the year. Two of these were costly though, as he missed from 47 yards as time expired in a one-point loss to the Giants and had a fourth quarter miss in a three-point loss to the Chargers. He remains on the roster for 2023.

Edge defender Tarell Basham was a late-season pickup and played a reserve role in the last five games of the season. He had five tackles, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit but is now headed to free agency.

Another edge, Wyatt Ray, was elevated for one early-season game and recorded one tackle in 18 snaps. He was ultimately released and ended up with Denver.

Other moves: The Titans also had defensive backs Shyheim Carter and Kyron Brown but neither saw action during the season. Brown was released, but Carter remained with the team until the end of the season and signed a futures deal.

Colts:

The Colts retained Chase McLaughlin as their kicker all season and he was perfect on extra points but missed six field goals including a costly one late in the third quarter of a one-point loss to the Eagles. He had the tying and game-winning kicks in the win over Denver though. McLaughlin is now a free agent.

The only defensive player with the Colts all season who used to be with the Jets was safety Sheldrick Redwine, who did not see any action in a short stint on the practice squad.

Texans:

Kevin Pierre-Louis, Neville Hewitt and Blake Cashman were all part of Houston’s rotation at linebacker. Of the three, Cashman is the only one still under contract for 2023 after starting one game and racking up 26 tackles, three sacks, five quarterback hits, four tackles for loss, two passes defensed and a fumble recovery.

Hewitt only played 23 defensive snaps and had 14 tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass break-up, while Pierre-Louis injured his groin in the second game of the year and spent the rest of the season on injured reserve. He had four tackles and a pass break-up.

Michael Dwumfour was released in December after having played in seven games and also spending some time on injured reserve. He recorded six tackles and three quarterback hits in those games but ended going to the 49ers.

Other moves: The Texans also had defensive lineman Brandin Bryant on their practice squad but he did not play for them and eventually ended up back with the Bills.

Jaguars:

Defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi was a big part of the Jaguars’ defensive improvement but still didn’t seem to make as much of an impact as he had with the Jets. He was a bit banged up, missing three games, but had 29 tackles, two sacks and a career-high three passes defensed in 14 regular season and two playoff games. He also had two tackles for loss and four quarterback hits and remains under contract for 2023.

Defensive back Tevaughn Campbell played in five games and had three tackles off the bench. He also fielded a punt and returned it four yards. He’s now an exclusive rights free agent.

Chiefs:

The Chiefs have not had any defensive players who used to be Jets on their team all season but did have kicker Matt Ammendola who made six of eight kicks in two games before being released. He had a costly fourth quarter miss in a three-point loss to the Colts.

Raiders:

Safety Matthias Farley played in all 17 games, albeit that he was only on the field for seven defensive snaps. He racked up 11 tackles and is now a free agent.

Linebacker Harvey Langi was signed right at the end of the season and started the last two games, recording 11 tackles and a quarterback hit. He’s now a free agent.

Another linebacker, Austin Calitro, was signed to the practice squad late in the season and elevated for the final game, although he only played on special teams and wasn’t signed to a futures deal after the season.

Defensive back Javelin Guidry played in four games but was released and ended up in Atlanta. He only played 18 snaps and gave up a touchdown in coverage.

Other moves: Edge defender Jordan Jenkins was injured in camp and spent the entire season on injured reserve. He is now a free agent.

Chargers:

Kicker Taylor Bertolet ended the season on the practice squad injured list and wasn’t signed to a futures deal. He had played in two games before getting hurt, hitting all nine of his kicks, including a game-winner against the Browns (albeit with over nine minutes still remaining).

Edge rusher Jeremiah Attaochu was on the practice squad and elevated for two games, during which he played 13 defensive snaps and recorded one pressure. He was released in January.

Broncos:

The Broncos just acquired pass rusher Jake Martin from the Jets at the deadline and he came off the bench for them in five games before suffering a season-ending knee injury. He had six tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss and a quarterback hit in those five games. He’s under contract for 2023.

Edge rusher Wyatt Ray was a late practice squad addition and signed a futures deal after the season. He was elevated for the last three games and recorded two tackles.

Cornerback Lamar Jackson also played in the last three games after being signed to the practice squad and later promoted to the active roster. He had three tackles and two pass breakups in those three games and is now a pending exclusive rights free agent.

Linebacker Harvey Langi ended up with the Raiders but did play in three games on special teams with Denver earlier in the year. He had one tackle.

We’ll be back with the next part in a few days...