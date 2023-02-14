Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. I’d like to be the first to give you all a Happy Valentine’s Day, and to remind you to make sure you let the people you love know you care about them on this day. With that said, now that the offseason is officially underway in the NFL, the QB rumors for the Jets are back in full swing. With Derek Carr opting to become a free agent and plenty of other veteran options on the table, it’ll be interesting to see which direction the Jets go. I firmly believe the team is in the ‘Aaron-Rodgers-or-bust’ model, which I personally believe is a mistake if the team puts all of their eggs in that basket. But, we shall see what direction Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh wish to go. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

David Wyatt-Hupton - A Pep in our step

Andy Vasquez - What Jets can learn from Eagles as they try to follow their lead: from 4 wins to Super Bowl in 2 years

Robby Sabo - Joe Douglas badly needs the Aaron Rodgers-to-New York Jets win

Jim Cerny - Jets: Why Aaron Rodgers is perfect fit for New York

Jason Owens - Jets hires have ties to Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr, Ryan Tannehill: Will they help them land a much-needed QB upgrade?

Anthony R. Cardenas - Could New York Jets Coaching Hire Help Lure Carr, Tannehill?

Justin Fried - NY Jets hire coach with connections to Derek Carr and Ryan Tannehill

Michael Nania - NY Jets hire Todd Downing as passing game coordinator

Ryan Moran - New York Jets hire Todd Downing as passing game coordinator

Brian Costello - Jets hiring Todd Downing after he was busted for postgame DUI

Andy Vasquez - Jets keep ‘em or dump ‘em: Joe Douglas faces tough salary cap choices

Rivka Boord - Should the NY Jets consider keeping Alijah Vera-Tucker at tackle?

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Mock Draft 4.0 | NFL Network Projects Alabama DB Brian Branch to Green & White

Justin Fried - NY Jets trade for Aaron Rodgers in 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Randy Lange - Inside the Numbers | Darrelle Revis, Joe Klecko & the Jets' Hall of Famers

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.