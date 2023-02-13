Jets have reached out to the Packers about Aaron Rodgers’ availability

The primary focus of this offseason for the Jets is to try to acquire a veteran starting quarterback. Both Jeremy Fowler of ESPN and Brian Costello of the New York Post report the team has reached out to the Green Bay Packers to check on the availability of Aaron Rodgers.

ESPN:

The New York Jets have inquired with the Green Bay Packers about Aaron Rodgers’ availability, sources told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Sunday.

The Aaron Rodgers and Jets dance has begun https://t.co/tMOnfGJVkR via @nypostsports — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) February 13, 2023

It is unlikely any deal for Rodgers is imminent. For starters, he would have to agree to come to the Jets. This week Rodgers is going on a four day sensory deprivation which he says will help him make a decision about his future.

His contract is also complex and could require some sort of alteration to complete a trade.

Finally there is the matter of what the Packers would want in return. That’s the one thing the Jets can figure out now. The two sides can put parameters in place in the event Rodgers decides he wants a trade to the Jets.

It is the first step in what should be a long offseason.