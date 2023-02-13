Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend like always. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles and won the Superbowl. This after Philly choked away nearly a 2-TD lead going into halftime. Perhaps to some that came as a surprise, but it just felt like it was going to happen regardless. In other news, Derek Carr has opted not to be traded and will become a free agent. It’s a big middle finger to the Raiders - who may have expected otherwise - but this too, just seemed like it was bound to happen regardless. At this point, however, it seems like the Jets could be hellbent on going after Aaron Rodgers instead; which honestly doesn’t make much sense to me based on how this team is built. We shall see how it plays out. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Mike Rosenstein - Jets QB search: Huge updates on Packers’ Aaron Rodgers, Raiders’ Derek Carr

Michael Nania - NY Jets QB option Derek Carr will become a free agent (Report)

Max Goodman - New York Jets Contact Green Bay Packers About Aaron Rodgers Trade

Brian Costello - Jets have Aaron Rodgers trade talks with Packers

Mike Rosenstein - Jets will ‘aggressively pursue’ Pro Bowl QB, NFL insider says (UPDATE)

Michael Nania - 3 reasons Aaron Rodgers can return to MVP form with NY Jets

Michael Nania - The NY Jets lack a major luxury Aaron Rodgers had in Green Bay

Gerard Angelo Samillano - Jets-Aaron Rodgers union hinted at by Breece Hall

David Wyatt-Hupton - Is Ryan Tannehill a fallback option at quarterback for the NY Jets?

Marcia Kramer - The Point: State senator proposes plan to move Jets back to Queens

Darryl Slater - Why Rex Ryan’s son — who used to play football in N.J. — could soon be coaching for Jets

Michael Nania - NY Jets request to interview Rex Ryan's son for WR coach vacancy

Rivka Boord - Rex Ryan interviewing for Broncos' defensive coordinator position

Andy Vasquez - Jets’ Sauce Gardner will be ‘just like’ Darelle Revis, according to this first-ballot Hall of Famer

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.