Chiefs Defeat Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII

For the second time in four years, the Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl Champions.

The Chiefs won the championship tonight in Super Bowl LVII over the Philadelphia Eagles by a final score of 38-35. Kansas City rallied from a 10 point halftime deficit to bring home the Lombardi Trophy.

Kansas City stormed back to take the lead with three second half touchdowns. The Eagles tied it on a Jalen Hurts 2 yard touchdown run and ensuring two point conversion. Kansas City then took the ball and drove 66 yards on 12 plays, setting up a Harrison Butker 27 yard field goal with 8 seconds left on the clock to win the game. The drive was extended by a controversial holding call wiping out a third down stop by Philadelphia.

Patrick Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP for the second time in his career.

The 2022 NFL season is now officially over, and we can turn to the offseason.