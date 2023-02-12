Super Bowl 57: Eagles vs Chiefs Game Thread

The NFL season concludes this evening with Super Bowl 57. The #1 NFC seed Philadelphia Eagles take on the #1 AFC seed Kansas City Chiefs in an epic matchup.

The Philadelphia Eagles come into this game with an NFL best 16-3 record. This Eagles team is well rounded, finishing the regular season with the NFL’s 3rd ranked offense and 2nd ranked defense. The Eagles have faced eight playoff teams this season and went 7-1, their only loss coming when starting quarterback Jalen Hurts was out with an injury. Bottom line, if Hurts is healthy, this is a formidable team that may be the best in the NFL. This team, does, however, have a weakness. Opponents have had success running the ball against the Eagles this year. The key to beating the Eagles is to avoid getting too far behind so that you have to abandon the run and face the fearsome Eagles pass rush repeatedly.

The Kansas City Chiefs come into this game with an NFL best 16-3 record, winners of 12 of their last 13 games. The Chiefs have faced 10 playoff teams this season and went 8-2. Featuring the NFL’s best offense and the NFL’s best quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, the red hot Chiefs have too much firepower for most opponents. We’ll see if the Eagles can keep pace. The Eagles have a great secondary and the best pass rush in the NFL. Whether or not that will be enough to slow down Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and company remains to be seen.

This game, like all Super Bowls, has been hyped to death. Everything significant to be said about these two great football teams has been said. Now it’s time to play the game and see who comes out on top

It’s the Eagles and the Chiefs in the Super Bowl 57. Use this thread to comment on the game.