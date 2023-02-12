Good morning Gang Green Nation! Today is the last day of the current NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles hook up in the Super Bowl, a game most Jets fans have never seen their team play in. Once the Super Bowl is done we enter into another long Jets offseason, this one featuring the intrigue of the Jets’ search for a veteran quarterback to lead this team. Whatever the Jets do with the quarterback situation, I just hope they don’t end up stripping the team of massive draft capital and massive cap space in the process.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in February:

Brian Costello - Chiefs' Chad Henne bullish Nathaniel Hackett can help Jets

Brian Costello - Brandon Marshall doesn't want Aaron Rodgers on Jets

Steve Serby - Jets legend Joe Klecko reminisces career after Hall of Fame nod

Max Goodman - These New York Jets Legends Don't Want Jets to Trade For Aaron Rodgers

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Rumors: Dan Orlovsky Pushes NY to Trade for Aaron Rodgers

Michael Obermuller - Jets Get Aaron Rodgers Warning From Multiple Ex-Players

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Ex-Jets QB Josh McCown Hired by Frank Reich, Panthers Staff

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Rumors: Raiders QB Derek Carr Isn’t Top Target for NY

Brandyn Pokrass - The Jets Dominate the Night at NFL Honors

Justin Fried - 7 free agents who could reunite with Robert Saleh on the NY Jets

Justin Fried - NY Jets believe Nathaniel Hackett could unlock Denzel Mims' potential

Billy Riccette - Brandon Marshall: Carr, Garoppolo better options for Jets than Rodgers

Jim Cerny - Jets' Mekhi Becton on Aaron Rodgers: 'Has it been 4 days yet?

Jim Cerny - Derek Carr is better Jets fit than Aaron Rodgers, says Brandon Marshall

Jim Cerny - The Tom Brady reason why Aaron Rodgers is bad fit for Jets, per Joe Klecko

Matt Musico - Woody Johnson: Jets have an 'ideal situation' for veteran quarterback

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.