How to watch 2023 Super Bowl

Tonight we officially finish the 2022 NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will compete for the Vince Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LVII.

Kickoff time is scheduled for 6:30 pm Eastern from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

FOX will televise the game with Kevin Burkhardt handling the play by play, Greg Olsen serving as lead analysts, and Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi working the sidelines. The game can be streamed on NFL+ for those who subscribe to the NFL’s streaming service.

The Eagles are 1.5 point favorites per DraftKings SportsBook. The over/under for the game is 51 points.

One of these teams will take home the trophy for the second time in recent memory. Both Philadelphia and Kansas City have won championships in the last six years. The Eagles won their first Super Bowl five years ago. Three years ago the Chiefs took home the prize, but they were denied a repeat one year later.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.