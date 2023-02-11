Good morning Gang Green Nation! Joe Klecko finally made it to the NFL Hall of Fame, a long overdue honor. On the same night Darrelle Revis got in on his first year of eligibility. To top things off, Sauce Gardner won Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, and Garrett Wilson won Offensive Rookie of the Year. I’m not one to believe in portents and such, but my goodness, what a night for the Jets and their fans! If ever there was a portent of better days to come, this would be it. Now if the Jets could only take care of that pesky quarterback problem ...

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in February:

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.