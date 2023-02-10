Report: Is Brant Boyer Heading to Arizona?

According to Mike Jurecki out of Arizona, the Cardinals are expected to hire Jets special teams coordinator Brant Boyer.

This is an interesting one as this is the only report I could find linking Boyer with an exit and there has been no movement on the Jet's side. The Arizona Cardinals also don’t have a head coach at the moment, so it would be strange to hire an assistant before deciding on a head coach.

Boyer has been with the Jets since 2016 surviving multiple coaching changes along the way. A highly regarded coach, Boyer’s special team units have been boom or bust over the years.

Here’s how the Jets have ranked in terms of special teams DVOA since Brant Boyer took charge all the way back in 2016:

2016: 32nd

2017: 25th

2018: 1st

2019: 4th

2020: 29th

2021: 2nd

2022: 21st

Again, this is only a report and it has yet to be confirmed by either side, so we’ll see if there is truth to this, but it would be a strange rumor to make up.

Four seasons being ranked 20th or lower and three seasons being ranked inside the top-5, a lot of special teams is down to available personnel but obviously coaching does play a key role as well.