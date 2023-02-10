Recapping the performance of ex-Jets with their new teams: Part I - AFC offense

Now that we’re at the end of the season, it’s time to wrap up how ex-Jets fared this season on other NFL teams.

There were a ton of ex-Jets in minor roles or on practice squads for other teams this season, and a select few who played key roles.

We will split this up into four parts, looking at AFC offensive players today and defensive players (and special teamers) later this week, then looking at NFC players next week.

As ever, this list is intended to be exhaustive, but if we missed anyone, let us know in the comments.

Bills:

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder never returned to the line-up after suffering an ankle injury in the fourth game of the season. He ended up with just six catches and is now a free agent.

Greg Van Roten saw action at center and guard and played over 350 snaps, including four starts. He didn’t give up a sack or a quarterback hit but did have three penalties and didn’t make much of an impact in the running game. He’s also out of contract.

Dolphins:

Rasheem Mostert had a productive season but was injured right at the end of the year. He ended up with just under 900 rushing yards, 31 catches and five total touchdowns. He also averaged just over 20 yards per kickoff return and was ninth in the league in all-purpose yards. Mostert rushed for 100 yards twice and had over 100 receiving yards once.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater struggled to stay healthy. He was injured early in the loss to the Jets and otherwise only started one game. In all, he completed 62 percent of his passes and had four touchdown passes and four interceptions. He did have a 300-yard game off the bench in the loss to the Vikings though.

Brandon Shell began the year on the practice squad but ultimately started 11 games at right tackle and did a decent job as he only gave up two sacks and four penalties. His pressure rates were quite high though. Shell is a free agent, as are Mostert and Bridgewater.

Other moves: The Dolphins briefly had offensive tackle Grant Hermanns and runningback La’Mical Perine on their practice squad but both were released before they saw action.

Patriots:

Tackle Conor McDermott was one of the biggest surprises of the year. Poached by New England, he started the last six games and played the most consistent football of his career. His run blocking was excellent and he didn’t give up a sack, with just two penalties. He is a free agent now, though.

Running back/wide receiver Ty Montgomery remained on injured reserve since the first game, in which he only had 13 yards on five touches, but scored on a touchdown catch. He remains under contract.

Steelers:

Offensive lineman Jesse Davis heads to free agency after a season where he played in 14 games but had no offensive snaps.

Other moves: Wide receiver Josh Malone spent three weeks on Pittsburgh’s practice squad but was released before he got a chance to play.

Browns:

The only offensive player the Browns had on their team all year was David Moore, an offensive lineman they unsuccessfully tried to convert into a defensive lineman. He did not play and was released after a short spell on the practice squad.

Bengals:

The Bengals did not have any offensive players who used to play for the Jets on their team all season.

Ravens:

Morgan Moses had a solid season with the Ravens for whom he started all 17 regular season games and one in the postseason at right tackle. He gave up five sacks but posted the best pass blocking efficiency numbers of his career. He did have nine penalties, though. Moses remains under contract for 2023.

Other moves: Wide receiver Tarik Black spent three weeks on the practice squad but did not play and was released during the postseason.

Titans:

Interior lineman Corey Levin played a reserve role for most of the season but then started the last three games at center. He ended up with one penalty and one sack surrendered in 251 snaps and is now a free agent.

Running back Trenton Cannon spent most of the year on injured reserve and is now headed to free agency. He played in two games, returning two kickoffs for 33 yards and registering two special teams tackles.

Colts:

The Colts had wide receiver Vyncint Smith on their practice squad but he did not see action. He signed a futures deal at the end of the season.

Other moves: They gave a futures deal to offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley, who was not with the team during the season.

Texans:

Wide receiver DJ Montgomery was added to the practice squad in December but didn’t see any action and wasn’t signed to a futures deal at the end of the year.

Jaguars:

Jacksonville claimed offensive lineman Blake Hance in the middle of the season and he played in seven regular season and two postseason games for them, albeit that he was only on the field for 27 offensive snaps.

Other moves: Offensive lineman Jimmy Murray was also on the practice squad and signed a futures deal after the season. He did not see action during the season.

Chiefs:

The Chiefs currently has running back La’Mical Perine on their practice squad but he hasn’t played for them this season. He’s guaranteed a Super Bowl ring because he was also on the Eagles’ practice squad during the season. He’ll either be a free agent or signed to a futures deal in the next few days.

Raiders:

Wide receiver Keelan Cole is a pending free agent after a season where he started three times but ended up with just 10 catches for 141 yards and a touchdown in 14 games. Cole also returned 13 punts for 79 yards.

Other moves: Running back Austin Walter and wide receiver Isaiah Zuber spent the entire season on the practice squad but did not play. Each of them signed a futures deal at the end of the season.

Chargers:

Wide receiver Keelan Doss spent time on the practice squad but did not play during the season. He signed to a futures deal at the end of the year.

Broncos:

In his third season, Calvin Anderson started a career-high seven games at left tackle and did a reasonably good job as he gave up just two sacks and had one penalty. In all, he played 439 offensive snaps.

Tight end Eric Tomlinson also had career highs in catches (nine, for 79 yards) and touchdowns (two), but remains mostly a blocker. He played in every game and started 12. He also contributed on special teams and posted a career-high in tackles with five.

Offensive lineman Tom Compton spent most of the year on the injured list. He played in just one game, during which he had 30 offensive snaps at right guard and gave up three sacks. He was also called for a holding penalty.

All three of these players are now pending free agents.

Other moves: The Broncos also had quarterback Josh Johnson on their practice squad but he was poached by the 49ers before he had a chance to play. Offensive lineman Parker Ferguson was a late practice squad addition who didn’t play but was signed to a futures deal after the season.

We’ll be back with the next part in a day or two...