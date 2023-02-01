Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Let me be the first to welcome you into the new month. The NFL saw multiple head coaching vacancies get closed up, with Sean Payton going to the Denver Broncos and Demeco Ryans - formerly the DC of the 49ers - becoming the head coach of the Houston Texans. I think both coaches are great gets for their respective teams. I just hope Ryans is given adequate time for the team to work themselves into contention and isn’t given a short leash based on the results of the first year or two. For the Jets, the QB debate is still in full swing, with every potential veteran imaginable seeing their name being thrown on the table. Things are definitely going to get interesting this offseason. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Phillip Martinez - Aaron Rodgers addresses trade rumors, speaks highly of Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett

Patrick Andres - Aaron Rodgers Makes Thoughts About Nathaniel Hackett Clear Amid Jets Rumors

Michael Nania - NY Jets target Aaron Rodgers reveals timetable for 2023 decision

Jim Cerny - How Jets can create cap space for Aaron Rodgers trade

Ryan Glasspiegel - Aaron Rodgers gushes about Nathaniel Hackett as Jets rumors swirl

Bridget Hyland - NFL analyst rips Jets for hiring Nathaniel Hackett: ‘He’s terrible’

Sam Marsdale - Ryan Tannehill, Baker Mayfield considered QB options for New York Jets, per report

David Wyatt-Hupton - The Jimmy Garoppolo Option

Eric Allen - Mike White Stayed in the Moment, Will Live in the Now

NewYorkJets.com - Jets RB Look Ahead | Breece Hall’s Return Headlines Young Core

Rivka Boord - NY Jets RB Breece Hall looks promising on treadmill

Randy Lange - Dual Threat John Franklin-Myers Credits Positivity, Comfortability for His, Jets' Rise

Justin Fried - NY Jets not expected to cut John Franklin-Myers, per report

Nick Faria - Quinnen Williams extension talks: what a deal could look like for Jets and 1st Team All-Pro

Zion Olojede - Sauce Gardner Says He Can Be the Greatest Cornerback Ever

SNY - Bent - Stay or Go: Should Jets bring Greg Zuerlein back for 2023 NFL season?

SNY - Jets legend Joe Namath looks back at his famous Super Bowl III guarantee | Time Machine Tuesday

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Sign WR-KR Diontae Spencer to Reserve/Future Deal

