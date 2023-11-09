Thursday Night Football, Week 10. Tonight the Chicago Bears host the Carolina Panthers. The Bears are 3.5 point home favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

A battle of NFL titans this game ain’t. These are two of the worst teams in the NFL through the first half of the season. The 1-7 Carolina Panthers are coming off a 27 - 13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Rookie quarterback Bryce Young has had a rough introduction to the NFL. He has a 77 passer rating and is throwing for an awful 5.5 yards per attempt. He’ll have to do much better than that if the Panthers are to become anything more than a bottom dwelling team.

The 2-7 Chicago Bears have a rookie quarterback of their own starting tonight in Tyson Bagent. It wasn’t supposed to be this way. Justin Fields was supposed to be leading this team, but he has a sprained thumb and has been out of action for nearly a month. Stepping in is Tyson Bagent, an undrafted rookie out of Shepherd University, a Division II program. Needless to say, the Bears did not expect Bagent to be starting for them this season. But with Fields hurt, Bagent’s the next man up, and he’s done a decent job under the circumstances. In three NFL starts Bagent has led the Bears to a 1-2 record. He has a 71 passer rating. That’s not very good, but probably better than expected under the circumstances.

I’m taking the Panthers to pull off a mild upset and defeat the Bears tonight. I have submitted my pick using the widget from our partners at Tallysight. You can follow all my picks throughout the season, as I prove for another season how I’m not made to be a gambler. Seriously, I cannot stress enough how bad an idea it would be to bet real money based on my picks. Don’t do it. Don’t even consider it. Make your own picks, and good luck. And if you do bet, consider using our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.