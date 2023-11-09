The Chicago Bears host the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football in week 10 of the NFL season this week, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. EST. Let’s take a look at some of my favorite player prop bets for the TNF matchup.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bears vs. Panthers

Tyson Bagent, Over 188.5 passing yards (+105)

Tyson Bagent has been getting more comfortable under center the last couple of weeks, throwing for 220+ yards in each of the last two games. Give me the over on Tyson Bagent and 188.5 passing yards.

Bryce Young, Over 215.5 passing yards (-115)

Bryce Young has thrown for 217+ yards in three of his last four games. The Bears have the 28th ranked pass defense in the NFL. Give me the over on Bryce Young and 215.5 passing yards.

Chuba Hubbard, Over 40.5 rushing yards (-115)

Chuba Hubbard has been getting a lot more work lately, carrying the ball 14+ times in four of his last five games. Give me the over on Chuba Hubbard and 40.5 rushing yards.

Adam Thielen, Over 67.5 receiving yards (-115)

Adam Thielen has put up 72+ receiving yards in five of his last six games. Give me the over on Adam Thielen and 67.5 receiving yards.

*Disclaimer: I am not a professional gambler. I do this for fun, not for profits. I cannot stress enough how bad an idea it would be to place your bets based on my picks. Use your own best judgment, have fun, and whatever you do, do not put a lot of faith in the picks herein.