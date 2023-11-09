Podcast: Jets vs. Raiders storylines and key matchups

The Jets head to Las Vegas for the first time ever to play on Sunday Night Football in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders appear to have new life after firing head coach Josh McDaniels and registering a win over the New York Giants. A game that might have been penciled in as a victory for the Jets two weeks ago looks tougher now. In part that is because the Jets offense does not look capable of executing at a very high level at the moment. The defense can keep the Jets in games, but unless the offense starts doing more it will be difficult to win.

On today’s podcast it’s Crossover Thursday. I join my friend Q, the host of Locked On Raiders to discuss the storylines for the teams and the key matchups for this game.

Thanks for watching and/or listening to the show.