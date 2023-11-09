Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. It seems as if even Robert Saleh doesn’t have an answer for why Zach Wilson has remained the starting quarterback of the New York Jets. Appearing on the Michael Kay show, Saleh ‘pled the fifth’ when asked why he was sticking with Wilson despite another poor offensive showing. To be honest, I feel like Saleh is in a lose-lose situation, being pigeon-holed into starting Wilson at quarterback. In reality, what other option does he have? The other quarterbacks on the roster ‘could’ be a better option, but it seems highly unlikely, to be honest. The fault lies with Joe Douglas, who has failed to provide the Jets with depth at the position after Rodgers went down - and there were plenty of options for him to decide from. Wilson will once again have to prove the naysayers wrong this week against a struggling Las Vegas Raiders team. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Ethan Greenberg - Jets at Raiders | 3 Things to Know for Week 10 Game on 'Sunday Night Football'

NewYorkJets.com - The Official Jets Podcast: Bart Scott and Nick Mangold Discuss the Jets at the Halfway Point of 2023 (11/8)

David Wyatt-Hupton - Searching...

Brian Costello - There’s no escaping Jets’ Zach Wilson reality

Brandyn Pokrass - Robert Saleh gives interesting answers about NY Jets' QB situation

Andrew Crane - Robert Saleh ‘pleads the Fifth’ in awkward response to Zach Wilson question

Manuel Gomez - ‘Ass on the line’ Jets coach is taking orders from above on Zach Wilson, host says

Andrew Crane - Jets' Robert Saleh dismisses Zach Wilson 'conspiracy theory'

NewYorkJets.com - Robert Saleh Press Conference (11/8) | Week 10

Brandyn Pokrass - Aaron Rodgers talks recovery, NY Jets' offense on 'McAfee'

Jack Bell - Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh Says the Focus on Quinnen Williams Opens Up Opportunities for the Rest of the D-Line

NewYorkJets.com - Quinnen Williams: Will Do Anything to Help the Team Win

Rivka Boord - This forgotten NY Jets player had a monster game vs. Chargers

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.