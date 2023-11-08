Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. While everyone in Jets nation is arguing about whether Zach Wilson is the problem or not, they are refusing to see who the real culprit is - that’s general manager Joe Douglas. Has Douglas turned the team around? While some may argue he did, let’s not forget just how bad the offensive side of the ball looks - and that falls on Douglas, too. Douglas tried to put a square peg in a round hole trading for Aaron Rodgers, yet the offensive line and wide receiver group - outside of Garrett Wilson - was always a huge question mark going into this season. When Rodgers did get hurt, one would have thought - with the Jets caliber of defense - that Douglas would have added a cheap veteran to the roster. Nope. Instead, Jets fans saw players like Josh Dobbs go for a Day 3 pick while Douglas sat on his behind and claimed how much he ‘likes his guys’. Sorry, Jets fans, but instead of pointing the finger at Wilson, you should point the finger at the person who drafted him. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.
Poll
Should Joe Douglas be on the hot seat?
-
62%
Yes
-
27%
No
-
10%
Meh
