Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. While everyone in Jets nation is arguing about whether Zach Wilson is the problem or not, they are refusing to see who the real culprit is - that’s general manager Joe Douglas. Has Douglas turned the team around? While some may argue he did, let’s not forget just how bad the offensive side of the ball looks - and that falls on Douglas, too. Douglas tried to put a square peg in a round hole trading for Aaron Rodgers, yet the offensive line and wide receiver group - outside of Garrett Wilson - was always a huge question mark going into this season. When Rodgers did get hurt, one would have thought - with the Jets caliber of defense - that Douglas would have added a cheap veteran to the roster. Nope. Instead, Jets fans saw players like Josh Dobbs go for a Day 3 pick while Douglas sat on his behind and claimed how much he ‘likes his guys’. Sorry, Jets fans, but instead of pointing the finger at Wilson, you should point the finger at the person who drafted him. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Ethan Greenberg - Three Takeaways from the Jets' Loss to the Chargers - C.J. Mosley Says the Team 'Got Humbled'

Randy Lange - Inside the Numbers Behind the Jets Defense's Impressive Play

Michael Nania - Numbers behind NY Jets defense's Herbert domination are insane

Brian Costello - Jets Week 9 report card: Nathaniel Hackett has to fix offense

David Wyatt-Hupton - Putrid Offence Downs Jets

Jake Brown - Gang's All Here: Enough is Enough With Zach Wilson

Brandyn Pokrass - HOF QB Troy Aikman rips Jets after crushing Monday Night loss

Jack Bell - Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh Says the Offense's Woes Were a 'Collective All the Way'

John Flanigan - Robert Saleh's sticking with Zach Wilson, says it’s ‘lazy’ to blame QB for Jets’ struggles

Jack Bell - Jets Quarterback Zach Wilson Says the Jets Need to 'Get Things Going'

Andy Vasquez - Jets sticking with Zach Wilson after Chargers disaster. Is Robert Saleh making a huge mistake?

Frankie Taddeo - Robert Saleh on Why the Jets Haven’t Benched Zach Wilson: ‘I'm Going to Plead the Fifth’

Brian Costello - Zach Wilson exposing every Jets problem — and some fans are blind to it

Brent Sobleski - New York Jets' Offensive Woes with Zach Wilson Would Have Failed Aaron Rodgers Too

Michael Nania - Forget QB, OC, OL: NY Jets fans must point fingers at this position

Brandyn Pokrass - NY Jets' Aaron Rodgers alludes to surprisingly soon return in video

John Pullano - Jets Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Says He Is a 'Few Fortnights' from a Potential Return to the Field

NewYorkJets.com - Robert Saleh Press Conference (11/7) | Week 10

