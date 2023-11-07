Robert Saleh says Jets won’t bench Zach Wilson

To say the Jets offense is struggling would be an understatement. The team has three touchdowns on offense in the last four games, and one of them was essentially handed to them by the Eagles.

Zach Wilson might not be the only problem, but it is impossible for the quarterback to escape scrutiny with offensive struggles to this degree. Are the Jets considering making a change? Head coach Robert Saleh says no.

Robert Saleh, on a zoom call, was asked point-blank if he's considering a QB change: "No, because it would be one thing if it was just him, but ..." He went into coachspeak, saying it's a collective problem, not a Zach Wilson problem.



He didn't give an emphatic endorsement,… — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 7, 2023

Saleh also indicated that the Jets are unlikely to activate practice squad quarterback Trevor Siemian for the next game.

Asked if he's considering bringing up Trevor Siemian to the active roster, Saleh said, "Not at this time."



They wouldn't have to make that move until Saturday. Things can change. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 7, 2023

My thoughts on this are a bit nuanced.

I agree with Saleh that the offensive issues are a collective problem. Wilson might shoulder most of the blame, but this is a systemic issue. The entire offense is broken, not just the quarterback.

I don’t think the offensive issues being a collective problem is a good reason to stick with a quarterback. There are numerous issues, but the team should try to fix the issues it can fix. An inability to fix everything seems like a poor reason to do nothing.

For me the biggest question is whether the Jets can upgrade on Wilson at quarterback. The answer to that is not clear. Siemian and Tim Boyle seem like frankly terrible options. I think in general they aren’t more skilled players and might be downgrades. That said, it’s tough to do worse than the Jets are on offense right now so we might be fast reaching a point where a change for the sake of change should be considered.

In any event, I don’t think Saleh offered a particularly compelling defense of the team’s thought processes in a radio interview with Michael Kay.

Oh wow…@RealMichaelKay asked #Jets HC Robert Saleh straight up why not give Trevor Siemian a try over Zach Wilson at QB?



Saleh paused, seemed flustered, tried to answer then said, ‘I don’t know… you got me I’m going to plead the 5th on all this one’ ‘they’re valid… pic.twitter.com/dJDqxMI2n7 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) November 7, 2023

This story isn’t going away until the offense picks it up or the Jets make a change.