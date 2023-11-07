Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Missed opportunities. That’s what it came down to for the New York Jets last night - along with a severe lack of discipline. The Jets special teams unit allowed a touchdown. Both Wilsons had costly fumbles for the Jets on drives that were looking quite good at the beginning. And, while the Jets defense played incredibly well given the circumstances, they missed plenty of turnover opportunities by not playing the ball and keeping things simple. Let’s not forget about the costly penalties and the swiss cheese offensive line. This is a game that the Jets could have easily won. Despite the two turnovers, I don’t think Zach Wilson played as poorly as suggested. There’s little a quarterback can do when he’s constantly under pressure, receivers aren’t getting open, and penalties are killing drives. Even as a ‘Wilson hater’, the game was just horrific for multiple reasons. It could have been worse, but this was a game the Jets needed to win. Regardless, the Jets now sit at 4-4 and face a struggling Las Vegas Raiders team next week. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

